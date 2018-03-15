March 15, 2018

Agbeko-Blakey heads St. Pat’s Day in Nashville

Light heavyweight knockout king Sena “African Assassin” Agbeko (20-1, 18 KOs) will headline Tri-Star Boxing’s special edition of “Fight at the Fairgrounds” when he battles Lawrence Blakey (5-8-2, 2 KOs) on Saturday at the Fairground Sports Arena in Nashville, TN. The Agbeko-Blakey fight is scheduled for six rounds.

Junior flyweight Edwin Reyes (7-3-2, 5 KOs) meets Armando “Chiquita” Vazquez (25-20-1, 6 KOs) in the 10 round co-feature. The pair previously met in 2017, with Reyes capturing a decision victory.

