Arriaza ready for Telemundo debut Friday

Undefeated WBA FEDECENTRO welterweight beltholder Roberto “Dinamita” Arriaza (15-0, 12 KOs) of Nicaragua will make his Telemundo debut this Friday against hometown favorite and WBO Intercontinental titlist “Hurricane” Sammy Valentin (13-1, 10 KOs) in a scheduled ten-rounder at the Bryan Glazer Center JCC in Tampa, Florida.



This opportunity dropped in Arriaza’s lap as he was preparing for another fight when he got the call to fight Valentin. Arriaza did not hesitate to jump at the chance and feels that this is the absolute right moment in his career to step up.

Did you have to switch your gameplan much when notified that you would be fighting Valentin instead?

I was already in outstanding physical form when I was notified. I had at least 130 rounds of sparring. I am more than ready.

You’re a native of Nicaragua but you have been training in the United States. How have you been adapting?

I have not had to adapt too much. My life here is pretty routine. Home to the gym and from the gym back home. I do my sparring and physical training. I am doing what I like to do most and that is boxing so I am happy.

You’re in one of the toughest divisions in boxing. A victory could see you land a high world ranking. Has that been on your mind?

Yes it is a major opportunity for me and I have to get past Valentin to move forward. Maybe there is even a world title eliminator in the near future with a victory Friday. I have a team and I trust in them to advise me on the next move following a victory. My mind is not on the potential future money but more on bringing pride to my native Nicragua.

What do you know about Valentin?

He seems to have very fast and heavy hands. I have to really break him down and put in the body work. I do not believe he has been in with some who hits as hard as I do. I think that could be the difference in this fight.

Does your mindset or strategy change fighting him in his hometown?

Thank God that I have never been one to be affected by media coverage, fighting on television, or fighting as the visitor. All my attention is on my opponent. I dont get distracted from the goal and plan.

Your country has produced some legendary fighters over the years. How important is it for you to create your own legacy in the sport?

The late Alexis Arguello was our top legendary fighter by far. We had multiple champions who followed. I for sure want to be a world champion one day and will conduct myself as one in and outside the ring.

* * *

