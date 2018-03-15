March 15, 2018

Kingry Garcia aiming to continue win streak

By Miguel Maravilla

Rising undefeated prospect Ryan “Kingry” Garcia (13-0, 12 KOs), of Victorville, California, held a media workout Wednesday afternoon at the Azteca Boxing Gym in Bell, California. Garcia is preparing for his next fight against Fernando Vargas (32-15-3, 24 KOs) of Mexico next Thursday (March 22) at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California headlining Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN.

“My preparation has been outstanding. I have worked my ass off,” said Garcia. “Fernando Vargas is going to bring a lot of aggression. He will try to dethrone me and keep me from achieving my dream. I’m so motivated and ready for this.”

Glendora, California’s, Joet Gonzalez (18-0, 10 KOs) took part in Wednesday’s workout as he takes on Rolando Magbanua (26-6, 18 KOs) of the Philippines in a scheduled 10-round featherweight bout.

“I’m fighting a ten round fight vs. a tough Filipino. I had a good camp and I’m ready,” he stated. “There’s a lot of prospects losing to Filipinos and I want to make a statement.”

Undefeated super bantamweight prospect Emilio Sanchez (16-0, 11 KOs) of Pacoima, California takes on Eugene Lagos (12-5-2, 7 KOs). “My upcoming fight is next Thursday and I’m fighting a tough Filipino,” commented Sanchez. “I had a good camp training with Oscar Valdez in Guadalajara helping him get ready for his last fight with Quigg. What a fight that was. I learned a lot sparring with him. Expect the best out of me.”

Mexican Olympian Raul “El Cugar” Curiel (2-0, 1 KO), and East Los Angeles’s Jonathan “Thunder” Navarro (12-0, 6 KOs), were also present.

Jonathan Navarro: “I’m fighting a tough experience fighter. Training camp went well with Robert Garia and his stable. It was good hard sparring with Mikey Garcia. Expect a whole new Jonathan Navarro and a KO.”

Raul Curiel: “I’m happy to be returning to the ring at Fantasy Springs. I’m fighting a tough fighter. I had a good camp training with Oscar Valdez in Guadalajara. I will put up a good fight.”

