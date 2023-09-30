IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia (23-0, 18 KOs) chopped down 6’6 Jordan Thompson (15-1, 12 KOs) in four one-sided rounds on Saturday night at the OVO Arena in London. Opetaia rocked Thompson in round one and was close to a stoppage. Opetaia dropped Thompson in round three and battered him the entire round. 20 seconds into round four, Opetaia blasted Thompson to the canvas again to end it.
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Padded record no chance against Jai, utter beatdown. Good way to come back, no ring rust at all. Bring on Briedis rematch
Maybe Briedis might not want the rematch after seeing that.
Or bring on the other cruiserweight champions
Now that was a beat down. Impressive win for Jai. Look forward to his next fight.
Thompson had absolutely no business in a fight like this. There was nothing he had done in his career to suggest he was ready for, arguably, the best guy in the division.
Exactly correct. Had beaten nobody of note. His only qualification was that he was willing to face Opetaia. Some others weren’t.
Couldn’t have said it better myself.
That looked like a T-baller playing against a major leaguer.
Thompson should retire before he gets seriously hurt.
That arrogance and cockiness of Thompson as he entered the ring was quickly vanquished. 30 seconds into the 1st round you could see “this fight has early KO written all over it!”
Im very disappointed on Thompson