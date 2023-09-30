IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia (23-0, 18 KOs) chopped down 6’6 Jordan Thompson (15-1, 12 KOs) in four one-sided rounds on Saturday night at the OVO Arena in London. Opetaia rocked Thompson in round one and was close to a stoppage. Opetaia dropped Thompson in round three and battered him the entire round. 20 seconds into round four, Opetaia blasted Thompson to the canvas again to end it.

