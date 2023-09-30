September 30, 2023
Wallin outboxes Gassiev in IBF eliminator

In an IBF heavyweight eliminator, southpaw Otto Wallin (26-1, 14 KOs) edged Murat Gassiev (30-2, 23 KOs) by split decision over twelve rounds on Saturday night at the Regnum Carla Resort in Antalya, Turkey. Tactical fight. Gassiev was aggressive but had trouble landing. Wallin fired a non-stop jab and threw sporadic combinations. Scores were 115-113, 115-113 Wallin, 117-111 Gassiev.

Wallin, 32, has won six straight since suffering his only loss against Tyson Fury in 2019. Former cruiserweight champion Gassiev, 29, suffered his first loss as a heavyweight.

