By Jeff Zimmerman at ringside

Cuban heavyweight Frank “The Cuban Flash” Sanchez (23-0, 16 KOs) residing in Miami, Fl, roughed up the game but outmatched Scott Alexander (17-6-2, 9 KOs) from Los Angeles over four rounds of the scheduled ten to earn the TKO victory. Alexander came out fast in round one with a constant barrage of uppercuts as Sanchez did his best to smother the shots. In round two, Sanchez took control and loaded up on a right-hand counter that dropped Alexander seconds into the round. Alexander recovered but continued to eat big shots from the massive Sanchez. In round three, Sanchez was warned twice by ref Bobby Hoyle for pushing Alexander’s head down with his left hand as he teed off with the right. A big flurry by Sanchez at the end of round four convinced Alexander’s corner enough was enough and the fight was waived off. Sanchez, who outweighed Alexander 241.6lbs to 217.8lbs, stayed undefeated and took home the WBC Continental Americas belt in doing so.

In a middleweight showdown, former 2012 U.S. Olympian Terrell Gausha (24-3-1, 12 KOs) based out of Encino, Ca, squeaked out a win against the veteran KeAndrae Leatherwood (23-9-1, 13 KOs) from Tuscaloosa, AL. In a fight that was nip and tuck from the opening bell, both fighters had trouble connecting clean shots, although each landed to the head and body on occasion. They fought at close quarters throughout the eight rounds, but no fighter was hurt at any time. One judge scored it a draw 76-76, while the other two saw it 78-74 twice for Gausha as he earned the majority decision.

Former light heavyweight champ Oleksandr Gvodyk (20-1, 16 KOs) fighting out of Oxnard, CA stopped Isaac Rodrigues from Ananindeua, Brazil in round two of the scheduled eight. Gvodyk connected with a double jab before he landed a right hand to the chin of Rodrigues, who crumbled to the canvas. He struggled to his feet at the count of nine, but referee Tony Weeks took one look at him and waived it off at 54 seconds of the second round. There was no argument from Rodrigues. Gvodyk became the WBC champ in March 2019 when Dougou Ngumbu could no longer continue due to a calf injury, only to lose his title to IBF titlist Artur Beterbiev in October the same year.

In the opening bout from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on the massive Canelo-Charlo undercard, Gabriel Valenzuela (28-3,-1, 17 KOs) out of Guadalajara, MX stopped Yeis Gabriel Solano (15-3, 10 KOs) from Columbia in round six of a scheduled eight with a body shot. Time of the knockout 2:33.

In a clash of undefeated fighters, Abilkhan Amankul (4-0-1, 4 KOs) hailing from Taraz, Kaz and Joeshon James (7-0-2, 4 KOs) based in Sacramento, CA batted to a draw over four rounds. The scores read 39-37 for Amankul and 38-38 twice for the majority draw as neither fighter took control of the action.