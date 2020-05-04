The WBA Academy will hold its first online seminar for judges and referees on Saturday, May 9th. Through the Moodle platform, several of the best specialists in the world will conduct the seminar called “How to score a round and refereeing procedure”, which will begin at 2:00 pm in Colombia and Panama and at 3:00 pm in the Eastern United States.

Registration is now open through the website www.wbaboxingacademy.com, for those who wish to participate in the seminar. The goal of the WBA is to get new people started in the world of refereeing with the support of the academy in order to make boxing a better sport.

The Moodle platform can be downloaded to smartphones from any digital store, and also has a website to join the seminar with the judges and referees.

Raúl Caiz Jr., José Roberto Torres, Luis Pabón, Gustavo Padilla and Octavio Rodríguez, all of whom have extensive experience in world championship fights, will be in charge of delivering the different presentations in a dynamic and easy-to-understand format.

The WBA Academy is a WBA project, initiated more than three years ago, that aims to provide academic education to all those involved in boxing, including boxers, trainers, judges, referees, doctors, managers, among others. It has the endorsement of several educational institutes and was born as a need to help the participants be much more integral.