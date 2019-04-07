Junior middleweight Omar “Businessman” Chavez (38-5-1, 25 KOs) scored a seventh round KO over Andres Villaman (15-2-1, 10 KOs) on Saturday night at the Oasis Arena in Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico. The son of Julio Cesar Chavez dropped Villaman in round one, round five and round seven. Omar had taken heat for his recent performances for lack of aggression, but he let his hands go in this fight with his father and brother Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. cheering him on.

In a clash between former world champions, super flyweight Francisco “Chihuas” Rodriguez (30-4-1, 21 KOs) scored a good action ten round unanimous decision over Oswaldo “Gallito” Novoa (14-9-4, 9 KOs). Scores were 95-92 across the board.