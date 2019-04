Former world champion Ricardo “El Matador” Mayorga (32-12-1, 26 KOs) was stopped in two rounds by pro-debuting amateur star Lester Martinez on Saturday night in Guatemala. The agreed weight for the bout was 170 pounds. Mayorga was willing to exchange, but his reflexes and legs seemed shot. In round two, Martinez stalked the 46-year-old Mayorga and delivered punishment until the referee intervened. After the fight, Mayorga stated he plans to box two more times.