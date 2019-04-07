Photos: Zanfer Promotions

In a real “war” between Mexico and Argentina, super welterweight Ramon “Inocente” Alvarez (28-7-3, 16 KOs) won a ten round split decision over Jose Carlos “Puro” Paz (23-9-1, 13 KOs) in the main event on Saturday night at the Sonora Arena in Hermosillo, Mexico.



Alvarez started the fight aggressively. Paz had his best moments in the middle rounds. However, for the final rounds, “Inocente” pressed the fight and came away with a 96-94 on two cards, while Paz was up by the same score on the third card.

In the co-feature bout, super lightweights Pedro “Roca” Campa (30-1-1, 20 KOs) and Abner “Jagger” Lopez (27-9-1, 23 KOs) met expectations in an explosive slugfest that ended in a ten round draw. Judges had it 96-94 for Lopez, 96-94 for Campa and 95-95.

Former Mexican Olympian flyweight Joselito “Hurricane” Velazquez (9-0, 8 KOs) was impressive knocking out Angel “Pelon” Guevara (15-11-4, 9 KOs) at 2:28 of the fifth.

Local female flyweight favorite Sulem Urbina (10-0, 1 KO) outscored Aracely “Muñeca” Palacios (12-11-0, 2 KOs) by unanimous decision 59-55, 59-55 and 58-56.

