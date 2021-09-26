Okolie vence a Prasovic y retiene su titulo Crucero de la OMB El campeón mundial de peso crucero de la OMB Lawrence Okolie (17-0, 14 KOs) ganó por un impresionante KO en el tercer asalto contra el retador obligatorio previamente invicto Dilan Prasovic (15-1, 12 KOs) en la co-estelar Joshua-Usyk el sábado por la noche en el Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. en Londres. Okolie derribó a Prasovic con una derecha en la segunda ronda. Un golpe al cuerpo en la tercera ronda puso a Prasovic fuera de la cuenta. El tiempo era 1:57 ¨Maravilla¨ Martínez gana en su tercera pelea de retorno Resultados de la cartelera de Joshua-Usyk

