By John DiSanto at ringside

There were six bouts on the non-televised portion of the Hard Hitting Promotions / Victory Boxing Promotions show at the 2300 Arena in South Philly.

First, Reading, PA cruiserweight David Stevens, 1-0, 1 KO, made a successful pro debut, stopping Judd Brown, 0-1-1, Reading, in round one of their scheduled 4-rounder. Steven dropped him once with a left hook and stopped him moments later at 2:56 on the first. The referee was Gary Rosato.

In a scheduled 4-round light heavyweight fight, Philly’s Benny Sinakin, 2-0, 1 KO, made quick work of Darren Ferndale of Michigan, 1-6, 1 KO. Sinakin scored one knockdown before finishing his opponent after 2:23. The referee was Benjy Esteves Jr.

In another scheduled 4-rounder, lightweight Christian Tapia, Coamo, PR, 7-0, 6 KOs, stopped Cleveland’s Darnell Pettis, 3-13, at the end of round three. Referee Gary Rosato stopped the fight in the corner before the fourth, upon the doctor’s recommendation. The time was 3:00 of the third.

Gledwin Ortiz, 6-2, 5 KOs, Bronx, scored a one punch knockout over Kieran Hooks of SW Philly, 3-2-1, 1 KO, in the first round of their scheduled 4-round junior middleweight bout. Ortiz slammed Hooks with a perfect right hand, that put the Philadelphian flat on his back. Referee Benjy Esteves took one quick look, and stopped the fight without a count. The time was 2:27 of round one.

Florida-based Puerto Rican Gadwin Rosa, 9-0, 7 KOs, won a 6-round unanimous decision over experienced Mexican journeyman German Meraz, 61-51, 2, 38 KOs. Rosa won the junior lightweight bout by scores of 60-54 and 59-55 twice.

In the final non-televised fight, North Philly teenage junior welterweight Branden Pizarro, 13-1, 6 KOs, won a 6-round unanimous decision over Trenton southpaw Jerome Rodriguez, 7-11-3, 2 KOs. Rodriguez was a tough test for the rising prospect, but Pizarro handled the task well, winning by scores of 60-54 and 59-55 twice.