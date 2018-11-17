Former IBF super bantamweight champion Jonathan Guzman (23-1, 22 KOs) struggled to a ten round unanimous decision over Roberto Castaneda (23-11-1, 16 KOs). After nearly two years out of the ring, Guzman got the first decision win of his career. Guzman ran out of gas in the late rounds and was badly rocked in round eight, however he got a very generous 99-91 win on all three cards.

Super lightweight contender Cletus “The Hebrew Hammer” Seldin (22-1, 18 KOs) needed just 26 seconds to demolish Nelson Lara (17-11-4, 9 KOs). A body shot ended it.

Unbeaten light heavyweight Trevor McCumby (25-0, 19 KOs) scored an eight round unanimous decision over Felipe Romero (20-16-1, 14 KOs). In a harder fight than expected, McCumby recovered from a fourth round knockdown to drop Romero in round six en route to a 78-73, 78-72, 77-73 win.

Unbeaten middleweight Tyler Howard (16-0, 11 KOs) needed 90 seconds to maul Isiah Seldon (12-2-1, 4 KOs). Seldon, son of former heavyweight champion Bruce Seldon, was down twice.

Other Results:

Rasheen Brown MD4 Sebastian Baltazar (super bantamweight)

Aaron Morales UD6 Francisco Javier Lapizco (bantamweight)