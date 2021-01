Super welterweight Carlos “Chema” Ocampo (28-1, 18 KOs) takes on Abraham “Pitbull” Juárez (20-6, 8 KOs) in a ten round bout on January 16 at the Grand Hotel in Tijuana. Ocampo’s only loss came in a world title challenge against Errol Spence in 2018.

In the co-feature, welterweight KO artists Jorge “Chino” García (18-2, 16 KOs) and unbeaten José “Berna” Lozano (8-0, 8 KOs) clash in an eight-rounder.

The card will air in Mexico on Azteca 7.