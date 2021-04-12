WBO #12 junior middleweight Carlos “Chema” Ocampo (29-1, 19 KOs) scored a second round KO over Iván “Demolisher” Matute (30-4, 25 KOs) on Saturday night at the Grand Hotel in Tijuana, BCN, Mexico. A vicious body attack by Ocampo put Matute on the canvas three times in the second round. Official time was 1:52. Matute spent a few minutes on the deck writhing in pain, but eventually got up with an ice pack on his liver.
