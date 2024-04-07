By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Boxing Beat Magazine, Joe Koizumi
Veteran campaigners of Japan and Australia furiously competed with the vacant OPBF super middleweight title at stake on Saturday in Sakai, Osaka, Japan. Japanese southpaw, ex-OPBF 160-pound champ Yuki Nonaka (38-12-3, 11 KOs), 167.5, seized the regional 168-pound belt by pounding out a close but unanimous decision (115-114, 115-113, 118-110) over former IBF world middle ruler Sam Soliman (49-19-1, 19 KOs), 166.5, over twelve hard-fought rounds.
It was a close affair with each seldom catching the opponent with precision. Nonaka, however, was a bit more aggressive, occasionally scoring with southpaw straight lefts to the tricky and unorthodox Aussie. Sam tasted his first setback here despite his previous victories in a couple of bouts in 2003.
Promoter: Mitsuki Promotions.
Is this the same Soliman who is probably in his early fifties?
Yes it is. I remember thinking he was old 15 years ago. Makes you wonder if it’s an inspiration or a tragedy that he’s still fighting. I guess if he’s passing the physicals, understands the risk, has the desire to fight, and is still competitive, more power to him.
Money must be tight for suleiman fighting at almost 50!