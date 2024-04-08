April 8, 2024
Boxing News

Rivera defeats Lee

World-ranked light heavyweight Richie “Popeye the Sailor Man” Rivera (26-2, 19 KOs) won a ten round unanimous over Devaun Lee (11-12-1, 6 KOs) in the main event in front of over 4,000 fans at Mohegan Sun Casino on Saturday night. Scores were 100-90, 97-93 and 97-93.

In a clash between undefeated super bantamweights, Travon Lawson (6-0, 3 KOs) edged out a controversial and minor upset split decision over Rajon Chance (8-1-1, 6 KOs). The scores were 78-73 Chance, 77-75 twice for Lawson.

Undercard Results:

Heavyweight Demek Edmonds (9-0, 7 KOs) won a split decision over Luis Miguel Valera (4-3-2, 1 KO).

Sharif Rahman (8-0, 3 KOs), the son of former heavyweight world champ Hasim Rahman, returned to the ring with a tough four-round decision win over Kijonti Davis (1-4, 1 KO) in a middleweight bout.

Undefeated lightweight Jacob Marrero (6-0, 5 KOs) stopped Ryan Venable (4-20, 0 KOs) in the second- round of their scheduled four-round bout.

NYC Fireman Louis Maietta (4-4-2, 1 KO) stopped Erick Alves (0-3)  in the second round of a scheduled four-round super middleweight fight.

