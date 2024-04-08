Eye of the Tiger has postponed its April 11 card headlined by WBC #3, WBA #3, WBO #3, IBF #6 super middleweight Erik Bazinyan against Shakeel Phinn for the NABF and WBA International titles. The new date is Thursday, May 2 at the Cabaret du Casino de Montréal. Bazinyan has been suffering from sinusitis for a few days, so Eye of the Tiger decided to postpone the fight.

“We waited a few days before making the decision, hoping that his antibiotics would help him recover, but unfortunately, that’s not the case, and he’s still too unwell,” said EOTTM general manager Antonin Décarie. “However, we are relieved to be able to offer boxing fans this long-awaited fight within a reasonable timeframe,” he added.

Tickets for the originally scheduled gala on April 11 will be honored on May 2. Customers who are not available on this new date will also be offered the option of a refund by Ticketmaster. The deadline for refund requests is April 19.