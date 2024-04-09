April 9, 2024
Boxing News

Unbeaten heavyweights collide May 18

Heavyweight prospect Richard Torrez Jr., (9-0, 9 KOs) the U.S. Olympic silver medalist who has knocked out every man he’s faced, hopes to extend his streak of fallen foes. Torrez steps up against fellow unbeaten Brandon Moore (14-0, 8 KOs) on Saturday, May 18 at Pechanga Arena San Diego.

The eight-round televised opener joins a loaded bill headlined by the vacant WBO lightweight world title showdown between Mexican three-weight world champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete and Ukraine’s Denys Berinchyk. The 12-round welterweight co-feature, a match of undefeated contenders, will see San Diego native Giovani Santillan fight Brian Norman Jr.

Navarrete-Berinchyk, Santillan-Norman and Torrez-Moore will be broadcast LIVE on ESPN.

Top Boxing News

  • This is a pretty good card, actually.
    Top Rank signed up all those heavyweights so it’s cool now that they’re starting to put them in with each other. Got Torrez – Moore now and Ajagba – Guido Vianello this weekend. Hopefully they get Jalolov in there somewhere against someone decent also.

