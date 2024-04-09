The PPV undercard is set for the Canelo Álvarez vs. Jaime Munguía event taking place May 4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
In the co-main event, former world champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios (28-2, 18 KOs) will defend his WBC interim welterweight title against Fabián “TNT” Maidana (22-2, 16 KOs), younger brother of former world champion Marcos Maidana. Former world champion Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa (24-1-1, 18 KOs) puts his WBC interim featherweight title on the line against former world champion Jessie Magdaleno (29-2, 18. KOs). In the PPV opener, WBA welterweight champion Eimantas Stanionis (14-0, 9 KOs) battling unbeaten two-time Olympian Gabriel Maestre (6-0-1, 5 KOs).
Canelo-Munguia is an ok fight though not the one I’d like (Benavidez). The rest of the card is not very intriguing.. I’m gonna pass on this one. Probably will not watch Canelo again unless he fights Benavidez
That’s a fair assessment…
Canela “La Gallina” Alvarez terrified of David Benavidez. Will not pay for this fight.
Typical garbage undercard. Three bogus belts, three uninspiring matchups.
The success of the event of Canelo vs Munguia, could be hindered by Canelo reluctantly to face Benavidez, even won’t be out of probabilities that on fight night people might be chanting his name
I don’t know if Benavidez is big enough of a name for that to happen, Burucho. For You and I and people reading this site, probably, but for more casual fans – I don’t think they’ll care at all.
It could happen, Lucie, because Canelo haters in the media have been trying to portray him as terrified to face Benavidez, which is not the case, IMO. After some research, I have concluded that the reasons Canelo doesn’t want to face Benavidez are because of the louthmouth of his father and also because of the way PBC handled the $100 million deal, where the first fighter Canelo was supposed to face was Jermall, then Jermell and Spence the last one, but because of the issues with Jermall, they went first with Jermell and the event floped, losing PBC a lot of money. Furthermore, they made a circus with Jermall to take him out of the equation, and they tried to force Canelo to face Benavidez for the rest of the money, and Canelo and his team know that this fight is worth much more money, especially if they are involved in promoting the fight, and will not happen with Benavidez tied to PBC
Thank you, again, Amazon Fire Stick…..
Definitely will be watching. All fights on the undercard are evenly matched and they all will be wars…
Agreed. This is a more than decent undercard.
I always enjoy watching “The Heartbreak Kid.” Glad Stantonis is back in the ring too. I would rate this an above average Canelo undercard, not in the matchups but at least there are some fighters I want to see back in the ring.
Stanionis got tied up all last year with the Ortiz fight that never happened. So you look at him now and, by fight night, it’s TWO YEARS since he was last in the ring and he’s 29 years old. Just two years, right in his physical prime, absolutely wasted. Would not be shocked if Maestre beat him.
The under card is pretty bad and the main event is probably “$ripted ” as usual . Its the “same old thing” in las vegas with the wbc and canelo. Corruption.
All of you whining, complaining and bitching about Canelo (being this and that) and about the undercard. It is very simple. DO NOT WATCH. KEEP IT TO YOURSELF. NO ONE CARES, unless you’re a whiney and bitchy “guy”.
freedom of speech . the truth hurts the “fanatics “
Dreadful