The PPV undercard is set for the Canelo Álvarez vs. Jaime Munguía event taking place May 4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In the co-main event, former world champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios (28-2, 18 KOs) will defend his WBC interim welterweight title against Fabián “TNT” Maidana (22-2, 16 KOs), younger brother of former world champion Marcos Maidana. Former world champion Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa (24-1-1, 18 KOs) puts his WBC interim featherweight title on the line against former world champion Jessie Magdaleno (29-2, 18. KOs). In the PPV opener, WBA welterweight champion Eimantas Stanionis (14-0, 9 KOs) battling unbeaten two-time Olympian Gabriel Maestre (6-0-1, 5 KOs).