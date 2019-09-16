September 16, 2019
Boxing News

Niyomtrong-Argumedo ask for extension to negotiate

The purse bid for the fight between WBA minimumweight champion Thammanoon Niyomtrong and mandatory challenger Jose Argumedo initially scheduled for today was suspended after both parties requested an extension to negotiate an agreement to carry out the fight under the terms of WBA regulations.

Niyomtrong has been a champion since 2014 and has defended his title 12 times since he first got the black and gold WBA belt. Argumedo knocked out Alexis Diaz in March to earn the right to face the champion.

