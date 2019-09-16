Former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury needed 47 stitches to close the cuts over his right eye after Saturday night’s fight with Otto Wallin.

Fury’s autobiography “Behind the Mask” comes out November 14.

Junior lightweight contender Lamont Roach Jr. (19-0, 7 KOs) has extended his promotional agreement with Golden Boy as he prepares to take his first world title shot on November 9 against WBO champ Jamel Herring (20-2, 10 KOs) to be streamed live on ESPN+.

Former WBA lightweight champion Anthony Crolla, undisputed female lightweight champion Katie Taylor and light heavyweight Joshua Buatsi will headline a card on November 2nd at Manchester Arena.