By Brad Snyder-The Undercard

​Detroit. Strawberry full moon. Eight fights. Seven knockouts. Night of Knockouts XXX proved a huge success providing very entertaining fights. The main event had local favorite cruiserweight Derick Miller competing for the ABF Atlantic cruiserweight title vs. Brian Houston. The fight had Miller dropping Houston right at the end of Round 1. A face-planted Houston was able to get up and continue to the 2nd Round. The 2nd Round did not fare better for Houston, as Miller scored another knockdown that had him winning the ABF title. The 2:16 2nd Round TKO victory keeps Miller on the hunt for a big pay day with big names in the future. The win improved Miller’s record (17-0, 9 KOs), as Houston falls to (5-2-1, 4 KOs).

​The co-main event had middleweight Kevin Carree Jr. scoring a very scary knockout win vs. Drew Morais (1-5-2). Carree Jr. (2-0, 2 KOs) exploded on Morais in the middle of the 1st Round. The momentum had Morais against the front ropes on the stage of the theater seated Sound Board. A few quick shots and a right had Morais tumble through the ropes on his back downstage left. The referee began the count, only to wave it off as Morais seemed unresponsive. Moraisseemed okay, as it was the second time a forceful knockout sent a fighter through the ropes onto the stage.

​Cory Mulhern, from Dynamic Gym, scored a 1:08 1st Round TKO win over fellow light heavyweight Brandon Kortz (0-2). Mulhern’s (4-0, 4 KOs) body shots with his right produced a knockdown that had Referee Steve Daher waive off the fight. Mulhern comes from the gym that has launched the career of the WBA Continental Super Bantamweight Title Champion JaRico O’Quinn.

​Fight of the Night winner easily was the welterweight battle of Luis Quintero (7-1, 7 KOs) vs Cameron Krael (21-33-3, 7 KOs). Quintero entered the fight with seven wins and seven KOs. Krael, a journeyman, whose boxing technique is super sound, had the crowd excited and livening up the theater. Round 1 showed some warning signs for Quintero, as he began to eat a ton of jabs. Krael was able to keep up exchanging with Quintero. As the fight continued, a very spirited 4th Round had Krael landing the bigger punches. Krael was able to hurt Quintero. Krael kept applying the pressure, as Quintero finally went down in the center of the ring. In Round 6, Quintero started off strong, but Krael started landing at will. The 6-Round fight headed to the scorecards with all three judges seeing it in favor of Krael (58-55, 58-55, 59-54).

​Welterweight Justin Lacey-Pierce (6-0, 4 KOs) scored a 3rd Round TKO victory over Justin Spalding (1-2-1, 1 KO).

​In a bout of heavyweight debuts, Anthony Pupillo (1-0, 1 KO) scored a TKO victory over Christian Rodriguez (0-1) in the 1:20 mark of the 1st Round.

​Bantamweight Miquel Echeverria Lopez (1-0, 1 KO) scored a 1:22 minute, 2nd Round TKO over Reginald Rayford (0-2).

​And in the opening bout of the night, Antonio Wade (6-1, 3 KOs) returned to boxing with a middleweight bout vs. Ja’shar Banks (0-2). Wade had a six-year absence from the sport and returned to form with a UD victory with all three judges seeing in his favor (40-36, 39-37, 39-37).

​Friday’s action was promoted by Carlos Llinas, who celebrated his 30th boxing show at the Sound Board in the Motor City Casino.