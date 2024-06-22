After their successfull performances in Las Vegas on the Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin card, world champions Carlos Adames and Alberto Puello will be honored by the Dominican boxing community during the international boxing event to be held at the Fencing Pavillion in the Olympic Center in Santo Domingo, D.R. on Friday, June 28.

Both WBC middleweight titlist Carlos “Caballo Bronco” Adames, and newly crowned WBC super lightweight interim champion Alberto “La Avispa” Puello, accepted a special invitation to attend the event promoted by Shuan Boxing Promotions.

“They have confirmed their attendance and we are preparing to give them the recognition they deserve from our proud sports authorities, boxing fans and especially the young boxers who admire them want to be like them,” said Shuan Boxing´s promoter Belgica Peña.