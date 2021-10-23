Nguyen sorprende a Tada por el cinturón femenino de las 105 libras de la OMB En una sorpresa, Thi Thu Nhi Nguyen (5-0, 1 KO) ganó una decisión unánime en diez asaltos para destronar a la campeona de peso mínimo femenino de la OMB Etsuko Tada (20-4-3, 7 KOs) el sábado por la noche en el Wadong Gymnasium en Ansan, Sur. Corea. Nguyen consiguió una ventaja inicial y Tada, de 40 años, no pudo recuperar el terreno. Las puntuaciones fueron 96-94 en todos los ámbitos. La AMB fija fecha límite para Aleem-Hovannisian Madueño vence a Rodríguez y permanece invicto

