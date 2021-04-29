WBA heavyweight champion in recess Mahmoud Charr (31-4, 17 KOs) will now fight Christopher Lovejoy (19-0, 19 KOs) on May 15 in the Baaden Sports Studio in Cologne, Germany. Promoter Erol Ceylan initially wanted to stage the event in his in-house gym in Hamburg. Charr has been out of action for three and a half years. Lovejoy promoter Don King has filed a lawsuit trying to stop Lovejoy’s participation.

Other heavyweights scheduled include Victor Faust and Christian Hammer, as well as super-lightweight Volkan Gökcek.