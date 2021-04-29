WBA heavyweight champion in recess Mahmoud Charr (31-4, 17 KOs) will now fight Christopher Lovejoy (19-0, 19 KOs) on May 15 in the Baaden Sports Studio in Cologne, Germany. Promoter Erol Ceylan initially wanted to stage the event in his in-house gym in Hamburg. Charr has been out of action for three and a half years. Lovejoy promoter Don King has filed a lawsuit trying to stop Lovejoy’s participation.
Other heavyweights scheduled include Victor Faust and Christian Hammer, as well as super-lightweight Volkan Gökcek.
Professional boxing should somehow be more like the Olympics or world championships where if a boxer wants to be the champion they have to fight in the rounds leading up to the finals and then fighting to be the champion. No ‘recess’, interim or any roundabout way of sneaking into a title or championship status fight.