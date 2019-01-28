Undefeated lightweights Thomas Mattice and Will Madera will face off in the new co-feature of this Friday’s ShoBox: The New Generation tripleheader live on SHOWTIME from Main Street Armory in Rochester, N.Y. Mattice (13-0-1, 10 KOs) and Madera (12-0-2, 6 KOs) will meet in an eight-round co-featured bout on the telecast, which begins at 10 p.m. ET/PT and is headlined by the return of undefeated super middleweight prospect Ronald Ellis against once-beaten DeAndre Ware.

The Mattice vs. Madera bout was added to the telecast after unbeaten 140-pound prospect Logan Yoon suffered a knee injury while training to face Richard Zamora.