Roc Nation Sports today announced fights for three unbeaten fighters in its stable, heavyweight Darmani Rock, featherweight Tramaine Williams, and light heavyweight Junior Younan.

Rock (13-0, 8 KOs) will compete on February 8th in his hometown of Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena, taking on Steven Lyons (5-3, 2 KOs) in a six-round bout.

On February 23, Williams (15-0, 5 KOs) will take on an opponent to be announced in a six-round bout at the Genetti Manor in Scranton, PA. This will be Williams’ first fight since his release from prison in October 2018.

On March 9, Younan (14-0-1, 10 KOs) will compete in an eight-round match at Turning Stone Resort and Casino in Verona, NY, on the same card as stablemate WBO junior welterweight champion Maurice Hooker’s title defense against Mikkel LesPierre. Younan’s opponent will be announced in the near future.