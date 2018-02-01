New opponent for Havnaa

For the second time and with his homecoming fight just days away, Kai Robin Havnaa (11-0, 9 KOs) must adapt his tactics to suit a new opponent with standby Daniel Vencl (9-5, 6 KOs) stepping in for the ‘injured’ Gezim Tahiri. “We were contacted by Tahiri’s representatives and told he had been involved in a car accident and unable to travel to Arendal,” explains promoter Nisse Sauerland. “As a promoter, that’s the last call you want to receive during fight week, but fortunately we had Vencl on standby in case a situation like this arose.

“Kai has always been difficult to match and maybe now his opponents are running scared. Whatever the reason, Kai has taken the news well. He is fully focused and has told me he is ready to face whoever is put in front of him.”

Said Havnaa: “This is a new challenge but one I will be ready for. The next days will be spent adjusting our plans for Vencl. He looks like a tough guy who is always in good shape, but no one is going to beat me in front of my home crowd.”

Havnaa headlines a show at the SØR Amfi in Arendal on Saturday featuring fellow top Norwegian professionals Tim-Robin Lihaug, Kevin Melhus, Simen Nysaether, Hadi Srour and German light heavyweight Leon Bunn.