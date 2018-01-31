January 31, 2018

WBO champ Ramirez ready to kick off 2018

WBO super middleweight world champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (36-0, 24 KOs) took part in an open workout Wednesday in advance of Saturday’s ESPN-televised world title defense against #4 rated Habib Ahmed at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Photo: Mikey Williams/Top Rank

“I want to successfully defend my title and give the fans a good show,” he said in the lead up to the fight. “I want to start 2018 the right way. I also want to unify titles and clean up the division, so I can show the world that I’m the best fighter at 168 pounds. Finally, I want to be the king of the super middleweight division and be one of the best pound for pound fighters. That is my dream.”

