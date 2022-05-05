New opponent for Zhang Heavyweight Zhilei Zhang (23-0-1, 18 КОs) faces off with new opponent Scott Alexander (16-4-2, 8 КОs) at today’s Canelo-Bivol press conference. Zhang was originally slated to face Filip Hrgovic in an IBF eliminator, but Hrgovic pulled out, grieving for his late father, who passed away last month. LIVE: Canelo-Bivol Final Press Conference

