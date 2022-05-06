Devin Haney Workout With all the press in town for Canelo-Bivol, WBC lightweight world champion Devin Haney and his trainer/father, Bill, conducted a media workout Thursday at the Top Rank Gym. Haney (27-0, 15 KOs) is set to battle unified champion George Kambosos Jr. (20-0, 10 KOs) for the undisputed world title Saturday, June 4, at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. New opponent for Zhang

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

