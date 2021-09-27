WBA #7 Anatoli Muratov (24-2-1, 17 KOs) replaces Sven Elbir as the opponent for Chris Eubank Jr (30-2, 22 KOs) on October 2 at The SSE Arena in London after Elbir tested positive for Covid-19. The German-based Kazahk was on standby preparing for his own bout on October 9 when he got the call to step in. Sky Sports will televise.

Chris Eubank Jr: “The opponent has changed but my objective remains the same. October 2 is my night and nothing is going to stand in my way!”

Anatoli Muratov: “Anytime, anyplace, I am ready to fight anyone. I’m looking forward to an exciting fight and a great night of boxing in London. I’m coming to win and I will give it my all.”