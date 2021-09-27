This past Saturday, undefeated super featherweight prospect, Richard Medina (11-0, 6 KOs), passed one of the toughest tests of his career by defeating veteran Rafael Reyes (19-13, 15 KOs), in the main event of an online PPV that took place from The Event Center in Floresville, Texas. Medina, who is promoted by TMB Promotions and managed by Prince Ranch Boxing, won by way of a unanimous decision with the scores being 78-73, 77-74, and 80-70.