It’s official. Golden Boy has confirmed that middleweight Jaime Munguia (37-0, 30 KOs) will put his undefeated record and WBO Intercontinental title on the line against “King” Gabriel Rosado (26-13-1, 15 KOs) on November 13. The bout will be a twelve-rounder at a venue to be named and be streamed by DAZN.

Rosado just took down one of Golden Boy’s best prospects, Bektemir “Bully” Melikuziev, in June and he’s arguably the best opponent Munguia has faced to date. This should be a good fight.

Jaime Munguia: “Rosado is a dangerous fighter with a lot of experience. He is a formidable rival that we have to prepare to be stronger and more intelligent in the ring. He has had the opportunity to fight with great fighters, the best in the middleweight division. I am going to give this fight 100% and as always, give a great fight for fans on November 13.”

Gabriel Rosado: “I’m excited about this fight. It’s a fight in high demand. I respect Munguia as a fighter and I will bring my best and I am confident I will be victorious. My last fight I think will end up being ‘Knockout of the Year,’ and I plan on making this upcoming bout ‘The Fight of the Year.’”