New boxing game finally in the works Online game creator BGaming is working on the first major boxing video game since Electronic Arts released Fight Night Champion in 2011. The company has signed a significant deal with the World Boxing Council (WBC). Players controlling virtual boxers will be competing to win the famous the legendary green and gold belt and become a WBC world champion. Chavez Jr vs Cazares is back on

