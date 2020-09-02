By Hesiquio Balderas

The fight between former WBC middleweight titleholder Julio Cesar Chavez Jr and Mario Cazares is back on for September 25. The fight will be the co-main event of the third exhibition bout between Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. and Jorge Arce. Chavez Jr. vs Cazares has been on and off several times. Just a few days ago the debate was on fire between Chavez Sr. And Cazares and his team regarding the weight of the fight. Right after a virtual press conference, Chavez Jr. announced on social media that the fight was “canceled.”

Today, Fightnews.com® spoke to Rafael Soto Gil, promoter of the event and Rafa said that the fight is a go. “The fight is on,” he said. “The fight will be a light heavyweight bout and it will be contested at 175 pounds. Chavez Jr and Cazares have agreed to fight. The fight is definitely on!”