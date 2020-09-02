September 1, 2020
Boxing News

Chavez Jr vs Cazares is back on

By Hesiquio Balderas

The fight between former WBC middleweight titleholder Julio Cesar Chavez Jr and Mario Cazares is back on for September 25. The fight will be the co-main event of the third exhibition bout between Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. and Jorge Arce. Chavez Jr. vs Cazares has been on and off several times. Just a few days ago the debate was on fire between Chavez Sr. And Cazares and his team regarding the weight of the fight. Right after a virtual press conference, Chavez Jr. announced on social media that the fight was “canceled.”

Today, Fightnews.com® spoke to Rafael Soto Gil, promoter of the event and Rafa said that the fight is a go. “The fight is on,” he said. “The fight will be a light heavyweight bout and it will be contested at 175 pounds. Chavez Jr and Cazares have agreed to fight. The fight is definitely on!”

Mendoza tests negative for Covid-19

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.

  • Fight is back on so Chavez can pay off Cazares to take a fall. That way, Chavez does not have to quit on his stool!

    Reply
    • >
    %d bloggers like this: