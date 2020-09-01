

WBA President Gilberto Jesús Mendoza tested negative in his most recent test against Covid-19 earlier this week, which means that he has totally recovered from the virus. Mendoza announced that he had contracted the virus on August 12 and since then he isolated himself under the supervision of his medical team and complying with all the instructions. During this period, he took several tests as the symptoms disappeared until the result was negative.

The president of the pioneer organization described this period as difficult, but also as one of much learning, and continued working during his rest. Mendoza will stay in isolation for a few days in order to regain the necessary strength and fully recover physically.

The WBA family is happy with the recovery of its President and with his full return to work and thanks all those who sent their messages to Mendoza and the institution during this time.