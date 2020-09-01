The WBO Championship Committee has ordered the camps of WBO jr welterweight champion Jose Ramirez and mandatory challenger Jack Catterall to negotiate and reach an agreement within twenty days. If an accord is not reached within that time frame, a purse bid will be ordered. The minimum acceptable bid is $150,000. Any of the parties involved may request a purse bid procedure at any time during the negotiation process.

The Committee had granted sanction approval of last Saturday’s WBC/WBO fight between Ramirez and Viktor Postol with the provision that the winner must face Catterall within 120 days after the bout.

Ramirez (26-0, 17 KOs) is promoted by Top Rank, Catterall (25-0, 13 KOs) is promoted by Queensberry Promotions.