The WBO Championship Committee has ordered the camps of WBO jr welterweight champion Jose Ramirez and mandatory challenger Jack Catterall to negotiate and reach an agreement within twenty days. If an accord is not reached within that time frame, a purse bid will be ordered. The minimum acceptable bid is $150,000. Any of the parties involved may request a purse bid procedure at any time during the negotiation process.
The Committee had granted sanction approval of last Saturday’s WBC/WBO fight between Ramirez and Viktor Postol with the provision that the winner must face Catterall within 120 days after the bout.
Ramirez (26-0, 17 KOs) is promoted by Top Rank, Catterall (25-0, 13 KOs) is promoted by Queensberry Promotions.
Maybe I’m wrong, but I would think Catteral would be willing to wait to face the undisputed champion. Ramirez just handled the WBC mandatory. Josh Taylor can take of the IBF in his next fight against the Thai. The WBA doesn’t care about mandatories. They’ll fight and pay Jack to step aside or put him on the undercard and the winner will be obligated to take care of the WBO mandatory.