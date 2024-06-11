Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis (31-0, 28 KOs) will now defend his IBF welterweight title against David Avanesyan (30-4-1 18 KOs) at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Saturday July 13, live worldwide on DAZN. Avanesyan replaces Cody Crowley, who was ruled out a few days ago for medical reasons.

Boots Ennis: “Now that Crowley is officially not my opponent, I actually like Avanesyan as a better opponent. He will put up a better fight which will be what I want. July 13, don’t miss this beautiful, outstanding performance!”

David Avanesyan: “Jaron Ennis is a world-class boxer who I respect highly and is a potential huge star, and on July 13, we will find out if he is the real deal.”