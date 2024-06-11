Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis (31-0, 28 KOs) will now defend his IBF welterweight title against David Avanesyan (30-4-1 18 KOs) at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Saturday July 13, live worldwide on DAZN. Avanesyan replaces Cody Crowley, who was ruled out a few days ago for medical reasons.
Boots Ennis: “Now that Crowley is officially not my opponent, I actually like Avanesyan as a better opponent. He will put up a better fight which will be what I want. July 13, don’t miss this beautiful, outstanding performance!”
David Avanesyan: “Jaron Ennis is a world-class boxer who I respect highly and is a potential huge star, and on July 13, we will find out if he is the real deal.”
Probably the best they could do. In the rankings virtually everyone either fought recently or had a fight scheduled.
Definitely a better fight than the original.
He needs to fight someone who is in the top 10. David is ranked #12.
Fighting someone in the top 10 is difficult to do at short notice. Avanesyan is a good test (for Boots) in my opinion.
– I am amped that I will be attending this event in my hometown of South Philly.
– Paid less than $100, including all fees, for a 100-level ticket.
– Don’t really have a dog in the main event, just looking for a good fight.
– South Philly here I come!!!!!!!!!!!
Gary, you’re in a prime location. Few miles this, a few miles that way and there’s plenty of fights to see live. Do you go to the amateur tournaments of low rank fights as well? I try to catch it all. Sometimes, it’s a jewel in the ruff. A fight is a fight.
Crowley is being slept on. Good fighter. Doesn’t lose many rounds! Different test here. I like it
Not bad replacement. It could have been worse. He has been in with some good ones.
Definitely a good replacement. D.A. is a solid fighter, just ran into a prime Crawford.