Golden Boy Promotions announced today a multi-year contract extension for lightweight contender William “El Camarón” Zepeda (30-0, 26 KOs), one of the most electric, undefeated knockout machines in boxing. Zepeda is ranked #1 by the WBC, WBA, and IBF; #2 by the WBO.

“I feel very happy and very grateful to Golden Boy for giving our team a boost and giving us the opportunity to continue to be a part of such a great company,” said William Zepeda. “My commitment and professionalism have kept the doors open for this contract extension. Together with my team and Golden Boy, we are lobbying for those great fights and a world championship in the near future.”