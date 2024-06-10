Golden Boy Promotions announced today a multi-year contract extension for lightweight contender William “El Camarón” Zepeda (30-0, 26 KOs), one of the most electric, undefeated knockout machines in boxing. Zepeda is ranked #1 by the WBC, WBA, and IBF; #2 by the WBO.
“I feel very happy and very grateful to Golden Boy for giving our team a boost and giving us the opportunity to continue to be a part of such a great company,” said William Zepeda. “My commitment and professionalism have kept the doors open for this contract extension. Together with my team and Golden Boy, we are lobbying for those great fights and a world championship in the near future.”
Say what you will about Golden Boy, but they have done a very good job for Zepeda. Have to think a title shot coming in his next two or three fights.
I think it’s just a lot hate for DLH that fuels that. Of course, he gave a lot fodder for that fire too. Being a high level promoter, you gonna make some happy and others not. What can you do? It’s a cutthroat business bottom line.
True! DLH, strangely, goes from being the most popular fighter of his day to being one of the most hated figures in the sport.
Part of it is just envy. The other part is his sordid past. I got to meet him too. He actually invited us into his training facility at Big Bear. I believe he was training for Hopkins or sturm can’t remember. He let us get in the ring and took pictures with all of us. Like nothing. True gentleman. That was before the other stuff at least I think it was. There are people that talk about arum the same way just not as many. We all know they talk about don king, so I just think it comes with the territory.
Don’t forget Zurdo Ramirez
Definitely Zurdo. They got him Bivol, he lost and they got him another shot (where he got to leap over a mandatory challenger). That’s a great point.
I hope Zepeda gets his title crack soon, and I’d love to see him and Tank Davis provided Davis gets past Frank Martin. Not sure if that happens being DLH and Tank’s team don’t get along so well. Regarding DLH, I guess it depends on which day you catch him because I met him briefly in NYC back in early-2000 for the press conference for his first fight with Shane Mosley, and DLH shook my hand while looking away, as if I wasn’t worth his time. Jack and Shane Mosley, by contrast, were very approachable and unpretentious. I remember DLH just rubbed me the wrong way. Bob Arum was also a d-bag, and I believe Arum was never much better than Don King in the morality department. At least with Don King you knew straight away you were dealing with a conman whereas Arum has tried to portray himself as the more moral of the two, which he isn’t and never was.
True statements on both arum and king. You mentioned the Moseley’s and yes, both were class acts. DLH was probably looking at some chick while shaking your hand, but I could see what you are talking about.