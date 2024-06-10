IBF #5 junior welterweight Liam Paro believes he has the tools to outwit and dethrone fearsome IBF world champion Subriel Matias on Saturday night at the Coliseo Juan Aubin Cruz Abreu in Manati, Puerto Rico, live worldwide on DAZN.

Paro (24-0, 15 KOs) fights for his first world title and does so against the most fearsome of all possible opposition in the form of Matias (20-1, 20 KOs), the boogeyman of the 140lb division, who has recorded all 20 of his wins inside the distance.

Matias has vowed to give his fans the spectacular finish they’ve come to expect from him, but Paro feels his boxing IQ can be the difference against the explosive champion.

“I am a fighter, and fighters fight, and I’m proving that, not only by fighting the guy that’s the most avoided in the division, but going to his backyard to do so,” said Paro.

“I’ve always said I’ll fight anyone and I’m showing that. There’s a world title on the line and that’s what you dream about as a kid, winning world titles, and what better way to do it than to take out the number one guy in the division. I didn’t want to weave my way around the easy way, you want to beat the best and there’s no better way.

“I always have a quick look at the other guys in the division, but styles make fights. (My trainer) Alfie Di Carlo has had his eye on him for four or five years now and he said our paths would cross, and here we are. The day has come and this is it, time to show the world what I am all about.

“We’ve worked on some game plans, Alfie has the best boxing IQ in the game, I won’t share too much but obviously I’m not going to stand a trade with the guy. That’s what he’s banking on, but my boxing IQ is up there as well and we’re going to box the guy. If it has to be a fight, it can be a fight too, I’ve got the dog in me. I’ve been lucky to win my other fights comfortably but I’ve got that in me and I’m ready for anything.

“It’s a world title fight and you shouldn’t expect anything but a hard night’s work, I’m ready for a 12 round war. I’m going to give this 110 per cent and I’m ready for anything that he throws at me. The IBF is a great organization and I believe it’ll be a fair shot, so it’ll be up to me and him, and who wants it the most on the night. If that’s the case and it goes 12 rounds, I’ve got the boxing ability to be ahead on the cards.

“I can adjust on the fly, I’ve got a lot of ability and a high boxing IQ, so I just don’t think he’s boxed anyone with my style. Yes, he’s boxed good opponents, and I’ve not boxed anyone like him before, so we’re going to see on the night how it all pans out.”