By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Two- time world champion Lovemore Ndou talked to Fightnews.com® and predicts WBO#9 Tim Tszyu (16-0, 12 KOs) will defeat WBO light middleweight champion Patrick Teixeira (31-1, 22 KOs) when they collide with the title up for grabs. “Tim Tszyu showed with the demolition of Jeff Horn in eight rounds that he will be victorious when he does challenge for the WBO title,” said Ndou. It was announced before the Horn vs. Tszyu fight, that the winner will get a WBO championship opportunity.

“I have looked at the WBO champion Patrick Teixeira’s most recent bout when he outpointed Carlos Adames and I am confident that Tim Tszyu would defeat Teixeira. Tszyu has similar skills to his father Kostya who I boxed many rounds against when Hall of Fame trainer Johnny Lewis trained both of us.

“What surprised me that our former world champions Jeff Fenech and Anthony Mundine both predicted a Jeff Horn win. To me, it was obvious that even though Jeff Horn defeated boxing legend Manny Pacquiao he has been on the decline since that victorious ring appearance in 2017 against Pacquiao.

“If Tim Tszyu needs a warm-up bout before challenging WBO champ Teixeira, he could get a good fight against fellow Aussie against former WBO title challenger Dennis Hogan who was robbed against Jamie Munguia in Mexico. Hogan deserved the decision against the Mexican but against Tszyu, Hogan would not hear the final bell.

“Tim Tszyu is now the face of Australian boxing and will give the fans the same outstanding performances his father Kostya did during the 1990s.

“I would like to thank Jeff Horn on how he has kept Australian boxing alive since his great win over Manny Pacquiao in 2017. I would like to see Jeff retire now after a marvelous career.

“Jeff is an educated man who has two beautiful daughters and a loving wife so now he should enjoy his life and not jeopardize his health. All Australians should applaud Jeff and what he did for boxing in this country.”