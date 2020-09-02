By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former world bantamweight challenger Jason Moloney (21-1, 18 KOs) talked to Fightnews.com to say he is confident he can upset pound-for-pound best IBF, WBA bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue (19-0, 16 KOs) when they clash on the proposed date of October 31st in Las Vegas on a Top Rank promotion televised on ESPN.

“I see this as the opportunity of a lifetime,” Moloney said. ”This is the chance for me to achieve my dreams, become an undisputed world champion and the number one bantamweight in the world. This is everything that I have worked towards my whole life.

“Of course, this is a huge challenge but this is the type of challenge that excites me. This is the reason I train so hard every day, continue to make endless sacrifices, and dedicate my life to this sport. I am in this sport to test myself and be the best that I can be. This fight means everything to me. I truly believe that I’ve got what it takes to beat Inoue. I’m ready to shock the world!”

Moloney’s manager Tony Tolj added…

“It’s the biggest challenge in today’s boxing, we put Inoue as pound for pound number one. We have huge respect for the WBA, IBF, Ring Magazine champion. In life, you have to dare to be great. It was around 50 years ago that Lionel Rose became a boxing immortal by beating Harada. I have full confidence in Jason Moloney’s ability, heart and determination and I expect to see the fight of 2020.”