Navarrete, Villa make weight

Emanuel Navarrete 126 vs. Ruben Villa 125

(WBO featherweight title) Navarrete initially weighed 126.2 and had to strip naked to make the weight. Janibek Alimkhanuly 159.6 vs. Gonzalo Coria 158.6

Lorenzo “Truck” Simpson 156.1 vs. Sonny Duversonne 154.8

Elvis Rodriguez 141.5 vs. Cameron Krael 141.2

Bryan Lua 131.6 vs. Nelson Colon 131.6

Rashiem Jefferson 123.8 vs. Steve Garagarza 123.5

Kahshad Elliott 152.8 vs. Akeem Jackson 151.5 Venue: The Bubble, MGM Grand, Las Vegas

Promoter: Top Rank

TV: ESPN Clay Collard returns on Loma-Lopez undercard

