Top Rank has announced the undercard for the August 17 at Banc of California Stadium on the show featuring WBO junior featherweight world champion Emanuel Navarrete’s title defense versus Francisco “Panchito” De Vaca.

Undefeated super lightweight contender Arnold Barboza Jr., South African welterweight contender Chris van Heerden and unbeaten middleweight prodigy Janibek Alimkhanuly will all see action in scheduled 10-rounders.

Barboza (21-0, 8 KOs) will take on Jose Luis Rodriguez (25-13-1, 13 KOs), van Heerden (27-2-1, 12 KOs) will face Aslanbek Kozaev (33-2-1, 8 KOs), and Olympian Alimkhanuly (6-0, 2 KOs) will face Stuart McLellan (27-3-3, 11 KOs).

In other action on the undercard:

Super lightweight contender and 2008 U.S. Olympian Javier Molina (19-2, 8 KOs) will look to make it three wins in a row against Manuel Mendez (16-5-3, 11 KOs) in an eight-rounder.

Unbeaten welterweight Brian Mendoza (17-0, 12 KOs) will return to action in an eight-rounder versus Larry Gomez (9-1, 8 KOs).

Former Russian amateur standout Dmitry Yun (1-0, 0 KOs) will face Javier Martinez (4-6, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder at lightweight.

Super lightweight prospect Elvis Rodriguez (2-0-1, 2 KOs) will fight Jesus Gonzalez (6-2, 2 KOs) in a six-rounder.