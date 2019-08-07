Japan’s ‘Monster’ Naoya Inoue (18-0, 16 KOs) and legendary Filipino-American Nonito ‘The Filipino Flash’ Donaire (40-5, 26 KOs) clash for the 118lb Ali Trophy at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on November 7.
Inoue has sent shockwaves throughout boxing and the wider world of sport with his quarter-final and semi-final performances. The ‘Monster’s total fight time in the tournament is incredible 5 minutes and 29 seconds against the likes of Emmanuel Rodriguez and Juan Carlos Payano.
Donaire won his quarter-final when Ryan Burnett was forced to retire after four rounds due to a lower back injury. Donaire got another break in the semis when IBF champ Zolani Tete pulled out with an injury and he instead faced late sub Stephon Young, getting a sixth round TKO.
Donaire is too old to drain down to 118 (at least against a top fighter in his home country). Donaire has the punch to test a chin at any weight. But Donaire was fine moving up to 122. He was a bit too small for 126, but he outgrew 118 a long time ago. And Donaire has never fought in Japan. This kind of fight is a long shot for Donaire.
But, two fights ago, Donaire decided he wanted to be at 118 again, that’s his right to make $ fighting in Japan.