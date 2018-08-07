By Gabriel F. Cordero

This Saturday at the Mexico City Arena, Jackie “Princesa Azteca” Nava and Mariana “Barby” Juarez, two of the best Mexican female fighters of all time, headline in separate bouts. In recent years, boxing fans around the world have called for a showdown between Juarez vs Nava and it’s expected that after their triumphs this Saturday, that Mega Fight will be imminent at the end of next October.



Nava in the last fight was February 2017, when she defeated Venezuelan Ana María Lozano, while Juarez (49-9-4,18KOs) beat Carolina Arias last April to do the same. fourth defense of his World Championship Gallo of the World Boxing Council.

“The Aztec Princess” Nava (33-4-3, 14 KOs) will face the former Venezuelan world champion Alys Sanchez (15-4-1, 4 KOs) in a rematch while WBC female bantamweight world champion “Barby” Juárez will expose the belt for the fifth time against Terumi Nuki (10-3, 7 KOs).

Nava, 38, was the first champion in the history of women’s boxing with the WBC and has been a seven-time world champion in those two categories. She has held 22 world title matches in 17 years of professional career.

Juarez, also 38 years old, was previously the longtime WBC flyweight champion and currently holds the championship at bantamweight after dethroning Catherine Phiri before more than 40,000 fans in the Zócalo of Mexico City in a historic night.