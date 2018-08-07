Undefeated junior featherweight Arnold Khegai (12-0-1, 8 KOs), the ethnic Korean, Ukrainian-born strongman, will return to action on Sunday, August 19, at the Korston Club Hotel Moscow, in Moscow, Russia in a 10-round showdown with Uganda’s Remmy Igga (12-5, 6 KOs).

The IBF #15-rated Khegai wowed the boxing world in May of this year, with a dominant unanimous decision over well-respected contender Adam Lopez, live on Showtime. With excellent hand speed and the strength of a middleweight, Khegai is poised to make his presence felt on the world stage in a championship fight.

“I am excited about getting back in the ring and making another statement,” said the 26-year-old Khegai. “I am ready to challenge the best in the world and my opponent is in my way to the big fights I want, so he must go.”

Khegai’s promoter, Dmitriy Salita of Salita Promotions, says Khegai is rounding into top form for an upcoming title shot.

“Arnold Khegai is an elite boxer and the best young face in the talent-packed super bantamweight division. August 19, he will take another step towards a world title shot, which will happen in the near future.”