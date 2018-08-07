The Boxeo Telemundo Ford Summer Series closes out yet another successful season this Friday, August 10th from the Bryan Glazer JCC Center in Tampa, Florida. The undercard features Jean Carlos “Chapito” Rivera (14-0 9 KO’s) of Bayamon, Puerto Rico, now residing in Kissimmee Florida for over 8 years, who is fresh off his spectacular 1st round knockout over Angel Luna this past July. “Chapito” is looking to stay active this year, he will be making his 5th appearance on Telemundo this Friday against Luis Hinojosa in an 8 round bout.

Hairon “El Maja” Socarras (18-0-3 12 KO’s) of Marianao, Cuba will fight his first 10 round bout against former WBC world title challenger Jose Neives (22-4-3). Socarras is now managed by of FBHOF inductee Walter Alvarez, His team feels after Friday, he is ready to take on the best in his division.

In the special attraction bout of the night, local Tampa prospect Santiago Arroyo Jr (6-0-1) squares off against spoiler Edwin “Puto” Rodriguez (9-5) in a 6 round bantamweight bout.

“Alacran” Lozano vs “Hindu” Espinoza airs Live on Telemundo 11:35est/ Check Local Listings

5 More fights are scheduled, doors open 7:30 PM with the first bell at 8:00 PM. Tickets are already on sale by calling (813) 758-4800 and also at the Brian Glazer JCC the night of event.Telemundo Network will televised the main event live at 11:35 PM. The show is being presented by All Star Boxing, Inc.